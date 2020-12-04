It was the first loss after three straight home wins for Athletic, which stayed in ninth place. The Basque Country team had outscored its opponents 8-1 in those wins at home.
Mallo put Celta on the board with a header in the 61st minute and Aspas sealed the victory after a mistake by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón in the 78th.
Atlético Madrid can take the lead for the first time with a home win against Valladolid on Saturday. Current leader Real Sociedad visits Alavés on Sunday. Also on Saturday, fourth-placed Real Madrid visits fifth-placed Sevilla and Barcelona visits Cádiz.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.