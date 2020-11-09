A new coach was not immediately announced.
García had extended his contract with Celta after helping the club avoid demotion last season. He was the first coach to lose his job this season in the Spanish league.
The club said García’s staff also will not continue with the club.
Celta’s next league match is at Sevilla on Nov. 21.
