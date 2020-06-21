Jeison Murillo, Iago Aspas and Santi Mina completed the scoring to lift Celta four points clear of the relegation zone.
Alavés, which dropped to 13th, played most of the match with 10 men as Martín Aguirregabiria was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul in the 27th minute. The visitors were losing 4-0 by halftime.
Nolito, who converted a penalty kick in the 78th, was signed from Sevilla last week to replace the injured Sergio Álvarez after league approval was given. Nolito played for Celta before he was signed by Manchester City in 2016.
Real Madrid later visits Real Sociedad needing a win to retake the lead from Barcelona, which on Friday drew 0-0 at fourth-place Sevilla.
