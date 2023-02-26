Celtic wins Scottish League Cup final with Furuhashi brace

GLASGOW, Scotland — Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice as Celtic beat fierce rival Rangers 2-1 in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday.
“He is a superstar. I can’t talk highly enough about him,” Celtic captain Callum McGregor said of the forward, who also scored a double in last season’s final win over Hibernian.
It was a first defeat for Michael Beale since taking over as Rangers boss in November and it keeps Celtic on course for a domestic treble.
The champions have a nine-point lead over city rivals Rangers at the top of the Premiership and are still in the Scottish Cup.
