Cerri had replaced Giovanni Simeone only three minutes earlier.
Sampdoria led 2-0 then 3-1 in the 70th minute before a double from João Pedro pulled Cagliari level.
Radja Nainggolan scored Cagliari’s first goal.
Last season’s top goalscorer in Serie A, Fabio Quagliarella, netted two of Sampdoria’s goals — one a penalty — and Gastón Ramírez scored the visitors’ second.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.