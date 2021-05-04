The governor announced Tuesday she was lifting restrictions because the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had dropped. As a result, some 3,800 fans can attend that match at Providence Park.
“Based on today’s numbers, I am keeping my commitment to Oregonians. Beginning Friday, all counties in Extreme Risk will return to High Risk,” Brown said in a statement. “With Oregonians continuing to get vaccinated each week, my expectation is that we will not return to Extreme Risk again for the duration of this pandemic.”
Before the “extreme risk” designation issued last Friday, both the Thorns and the Portland Timbers could host fans at about 15% capacity, or 3,800 people. NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird appealed to Brown on Sunday to allow that same number of fans into the Challenge Cup final, but Brown turned down the request.
The new designation also means that the Timbers will be able to host fans at Sunday’s match against the rival Seattle Sounders.
