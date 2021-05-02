WEDNESDAY:
CHELSEA VS. REAL MADRID (1-1)
Real Madrid could see the return of captain Sergio Ramos for the second leg against Chelsea. The central defender has returned to training after a muscle injury and might make it back to the squad for Wednesday’s match at Stamford Bridge. Ramos has been key for Madrid in the Champions League. He missed Madrid’s last round of 16 match in each of the last two seasons because of suspensions. The Spanish powerhouse is trying to return to the final for the first time since it won the competition in 2018. Left back Ferland Mendy may also return to the squad after not playing in the first leg because of injury, and Eden Hazard could start against his former club after playing a few minutes last week in Madrid. Coach Zinedine Zidane may be without his other regular central defender, Raphael Varane, who is also injured. Another doubtful starter is midfielder Federico Valverde because of a positive COVID-19 test. Chelsea, whose last final appearance was when it clinched the European title in 2012, should have most of its regular starters available for the return match. Coach Thomas Tuchel’s team dominated most of the match in Madrid last week.
