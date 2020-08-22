RSL’s Aaron Herrera scored an own goal to give the Rapids (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 38th.
Meram spun to evade a defender on the left side and then played a low cross to Damir Kreilach, who ripped a rising first-timer into the right corner to tie it in the 57th minute.
Chang assisted on goals by Corey Baird in the 85th and Meram in the 89th to cap the scoring.
Salt Lake (2-1-3) has won five straight against the Rapids, the longest such streak in the history of the Rocky Mountain Cup.
