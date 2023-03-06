MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces Dortmund in the Champions League

Chelsea must overturn a 1-0 deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Blues manager Graham Potter picked up a much-needed win against Leeds on Saturday, but will face even more pressure if his side is eliminated from European club soccer’s biggest competition. Benfica defends a 2-0 first-leg lead against Clubbe Brugge and already has one foot in the next round ahead of the second leg at Estadio da Luz.