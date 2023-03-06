MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces Dortmund in the Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:
EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
Lazio hosts AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa Conference League round of 16. The Italian club has its sights on Champions League qualification and comes up against in-form Dutch team AZ, which has lost just one of its last 11 games in all competitions. The rest of the Europa Conference league matches will take place on Thursday.
___
