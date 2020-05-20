Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in 2018 and has scored seven goals in 49 starts for the club.
Chelsea also exercised the option to extend Caballero’s contract by a further year until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Caballero told the club’s official site: “It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it.”
