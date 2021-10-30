Chelsea began to find pockets of space as Newcastle legs tired and when Hudson-Odoi’s fierce drive struck Ciaran Clark, James fired in again in the 77th.
The visitors’ relentless approach was further rewarded three minutes later when Jorginho converted a penalty after Kai Havertz was tripped by goalkeeper Karl Darlow.
Chelsea was helped by second-place Liverpool being held 2-2 by Brighton. Newcastle remains next-to-last in the Premier League after equaling its longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games, which was set in 1898 and 2018.
Graeme Jones remains in temporary charge of Newcastle after the new Saudi ownership fired Steve Bruce.
