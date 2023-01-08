Chelsea forward Pulisic to miss 'weeks' with knee injury

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MANCHESTER, England — Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a knee injury, manager Graham Potter said on Sunday. The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

Potter provided an injury update after his team’s 4-0 loss to City — this time in the FA Cup — on Sunday.

“Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day so we’re still analyzing it. It’s going to be weeks, I would say,” Potter said.

Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle. The 24-year-old American couldn’t continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article