It was alleged in court documents that one coach “would accompany that verbal abuse with physical assaults of a sexual nature”. The men were aged between 14 and 18 at the time.
They will receive six-figure payments from Chelsea from the out-of-court settlement.
“The club is pleased that we have been able to conclude a settlement of these claims without any further litigation,” Chelsea said in a statement. “We will continue to offer support to the former players concerned through our dedicated player support service.”
