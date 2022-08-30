Chelsea squanders lead, loses 2-1 at Southampton in EPL

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Chelsea squandered a lead to lose 2-1 at Southampton and continue its inconsistent start to the Premier League season on Tuesday. Goals by Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong saw Southampton recover from going behind to a 23rd-minute strike from Raheem Sterling, who now has three goals since his move from Manchester City and has been one of Chelsea’s few successes this season.

That’s already two losses in five games for Chelsea, which is missing the injured N’Golo Kante in midfield and has a rebuilt defense that is leaking goals.

The impending arrival of French center back Wesley Fofana from Leicester might improve things in defense while Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will hope attacking right back Reece James returns soon after missing the trip to St. Mary’s stadium because of illness.

It could have been worse for Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva clearing shots off the line in the second half.

Southampton rebounded from a 1-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday and joined Chelsea on seven points with a first win at St. Mary’s since April.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article