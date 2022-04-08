Chelsea tops UEFA list of clubs getting paid from Euro 2020

NYON, Switzerland — Chelsea got 5.1 million euros ($5.55 million) from European Championship revenues for releasing players to their national teams, UEFA said Friday. UEFA had a fund of 200 million euros ($217.5 million) to pay clubs a daily rate per player involved in the Euro 2020 tournament and qualifying, plus Nations League games since 2018.

The list of payments was announced one day after UEFA approved an increased total of 240 million euros ($261 million) for clubs whose players are called up to national teams through the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

English clubs collectively earned 47 million euros ($51.1 million) — almost one-quarter of the total amount allocated for UEFA national team games from 2018-21. A total of 18 different English clubs each earned more than 1 million euros ($1.1 million), with Chelsea getting the most.

Chelsea had players involved to the end of Euro 2020. Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri were in the Italy team that beat England in the final. Mason Mount, Reese James and Ben Chilwell were on the losing side.

Manchester City was next highest earner with 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million). Juventus got more than 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million).

Atalanta, with more than 2.9 million euros ($3.15 million), ranked higher than Barcelona. After Ukraine reached the quarterfinals, Dynamo Kyiv got more than 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million).

UEFA said 697 clubs from its 55 member federations received payments.

Italian clubs collectively got 27.5 million ($29.9 million), slightly less than their German counterparts. Clubs in Denmark got less than 2.7 million euros ($2.9 million) despite the national team reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals.

UEFA said it allocated 140 million euros ($152 million) to be shared by clubs releasing players for the Euro 2024 tournament. The other 100 million euros ($109 million) will be distributed according to call-ups for two editions of the Nations League and Euro 2024 qualifying games.

