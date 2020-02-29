England had opened the scoring for Chelsea in the eighth minute, before Leah Williamson broke Chelsea’s resistance five minutes from time to seemingly set up extra time.
Arsenal, which dominated the game, slumped to a second successive defeat in the final in this competition.
