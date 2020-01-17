Manager Frank Lampard said Friday the break “might fall at a nice time and give us a bit more to play with.” He added: “Hopefully he will be back for the other end of that break. It’s in line with how we expected him to be.”
Pulisic has six goals and six assists in all competitions this season, including a hat trick in a league match at Burnley on Oct. 26.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.