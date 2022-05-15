Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Sam Kerr scored her second Women’s FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea’s domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes’ side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women’s Super League title.

After a lack of clear-cut chances, City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck mistimed her jump to try and gather Millie Bright’s long looping ball and Kerr headed in at the far post for Chelsea’s opener in the 33rd minute.

Chelsea conceded its first equalizer in the 42nd when Lauren Hemp got away from Bright and sent her the wrong way before taking a touch and curling into the net.

Chelsea regained the lead after a poor goal-kick from Roebuck went straight to Erin Cuthbert. An exchange of passes led to the ball being fed back to her just outside the area and she struck into the net in the 63rd.

Chelsea was preparing for trophy celebrations until Hayley Raso cleverly beat the Chelsea offside trap and launched onto a well-struck cross from Alex Greenwood before equalizing in the 89th.

Kerr sealed the victory in extra time by capitalizing on City being a player down at the back after Alanna Kennedy was taken with cramp. Kerr drove forward and fired the shot that took a massive deflection off Alex Greenwood to Roebuck and go into the back of the net.

