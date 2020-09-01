The Fire went 10-12-12 overall a season ago while going 8-2-7 on the road. Chicago averaged 1.6 goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 3-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).
Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).
