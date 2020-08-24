FC Cincinnati compiled a 6-22-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-11-3 in home matches. FC Cincinnati scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 75.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).
FC Cincinnati: Spencer Richey (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.