It is the second straight year the Mexican striker has scored in the Galaxy’s opener. He had a pair of goals in their 3-2 win over Inter Miami last year.
NYCFC had a chance to even it in the 93rd minute, but Heber was wide right on a shot near the goal.
Johnson had five saves for NYCFC and Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy. LA had a 15-9 edge in total shots.
Both teams are on the road Saturday. NYCFC travels to Vancouver and the Galaxy will be the first home opponent for Charlotte FC.
