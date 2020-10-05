His arrival at Juventus adds another dimension to an attack already featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.
To make room in the budget for Chiesa, Juventus loaned midfielder Douglas Costa to Bayern Munich and fullback Mattia De Sciglio to Lyon.
In another loan move, midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko joined Napoli from Chelsea.
