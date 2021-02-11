Lasarte is a former player from Uruguay who coached several teams in South America as well as Real Sociedad in Spain and Al-Ahly in Egypt. He won five titles in Uruguay, three in Chile, another in Egypt and helped Real Sociedad get promoted to the first division in Spain.
Rueda left the job in January to take over at Colombia.
Chile will next face Paraguay on March 25 and then travel to Ecuador for another match five days later.
