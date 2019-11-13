Chile had already called off a friendly against Bolivia, which was scheduled for Friday in Santiago.
Chile’s national soccer championship remains suspended.
Santiago was scheduled to host the Copa Libertadores final between Argentina’s River Plate and Brazil’s Flamengo on Nov. 23, but the match was moved to Lima for security reasons.
___
More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD