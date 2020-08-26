“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club,” Chilwell said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honors next season.”
The 23-year-old Chilwell has made more than 120 appearances for Leicester since his debut in October 2015.
Unlike Leicester, Chelsea will be playing in the Champions League next season.
