Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting staying at Bayern Munich

MUNICH — Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has extended his contract to stay another season at Bayern Munich.
Choupo-Moting has 33 in 82 games across all competitions for the Bavarian powerhouse.
“We’re very pleased that Choupo will be staying with us for another year,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.
Choupo-Moting previously played for Paris Saint-Germain, Stoke City, Schalke and Mainz, after coming through hometown clubs Hamburger SV, St. Pauli, Altona 93 and Teutonia Ottensen.
The Hamburg-born Choupo-Moting has 20 goals in 77 games for Cameroon.
