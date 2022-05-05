Chris Mueller returns to MLS from Scotland with Chicago Fire

CHICAGO — American winger Chris Mueller is returning to Major League Soccer after just one-half of a season in Scotland, joining the Chicago Fire on Thursday in a free transfer from Hibernian.

Chicago acquired MLS rights to the 25-year-old from Schaumburg, Illinois, from Orlando for $500,000 in General Allocation Money — $250,000 each in 2022 and 2023 — plus Chicago’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Orlando will get MLS discovery rights to an unidentified player, could receive $150,000 more in GAM based on performance and would get a percentage of future transfer fees.