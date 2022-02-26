The playmaker has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator which meant he had to leave Serie A team Inter Milan due to Italian regulations.
But Brentford stepped in to sign the free agent in the January transfer window. In his own words, Eriksen said he was “gone from this world for five minutes” after collapsing during Denmark’s game against Finland on the second day of the European Championship.
Now, after featuring in two warm-up games recently for Brentford without fans, Eriksen has made his competitive return to action — with playing at the World Cup in November his target.
