“She’s always been a Thorn, and she’s made it clear that she always wants to be a Thorn,” Portland GM Karina LeBlanc said in a statement. “What she has done for this team as a leader, for this organization and this community has been massive. She is a great human and the epitome of what a Thorns player should be.”
Sinclair also plays for the Canadian national team and is the all-time leading international goal scorer, among both men and women, with 188 career goals. The 38-year-old captained the Canadian team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
