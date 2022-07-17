Cifuentes scores to lead LAFC past Nashville 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jose Cifuentes scored to lead Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 win Sunday over Nashville.
Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Joe Willis saved three of the five shots he faced for Nashville.
Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Sporting Kansas City and Nashville visits Cincinnati.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.