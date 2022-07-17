Cifuentes scores to lead LAFC past Nashville 2-1

Nashville outshot LAFC 12-10, with three shots on goal to five for LAFC.

LAFC also got one goal from Christian Arango.

Cifuentes’ game-winning goal came in the 46th minute to put LAFC (13-4-3) on top 2-1.

Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Joe Willis saved three of the five shots he faced for Nashville.