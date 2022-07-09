Cincinnati overcomes two red cards in 1-1 tie with Red Bulls

CINCINNATI — Brandon Vázquez scored in the 20th minute and FC Cincinnati held on for a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, despite losing two players to red cards in the second half.
Cincinnati lost Allan Cruz in the 58th minute when he picked up a second yellow card. Luciano Acosta was sent off in the third minute of stoppage time for violent conduct.
Cincinnati outshot the Red Bulls 10-8 with a 4-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Carlos Coronel had three saves for New York. Roman Celentano saved two for Cincinnati.
