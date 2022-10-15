The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez's go-ahead goal

October 15, 2022 at 2:29 p.m. EDT
New York Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Edelman slides in to tackle the ball away from FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
HARRISON, N.J. — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history.

Cincinnati, making the club’s first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play top-seeded Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New York opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Lewis Morgan settled a clearance attempt and sent a shot from outside the 18-yard box past a diving Roman Celentano. Cincinnati appeared to tie it at 1-all in the 61st but an official review ruled Geoff Cameron was in an offside position when he deflected Junior Moreno’s shot from distance.

Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati on a penalty kick in the 74th, sending Carlos Miguel Coronel the wrong way.

