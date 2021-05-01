His record-extending 258th goal for City left Pep Guardiola in awe.
“What a goal, what an action, what a man,” the City manager said. “We are going to enjoy the last games with him.
“He showed, with his goal, what he is. I am in love as a person.”
Just 84 seconds later, Ferran Torres — a player at the opposite end of his City career — scored the 10th goal of the 21-year-old Spain winger’s debut season in England by curling home a low, left-footed finish from the edge of the area.
It was a one-two blow by Guardiola’s heavily rotated team — due to the game coming between the two legs of the Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain — which took a while to get going at Selhurst Park but is now within three points of winning the title.
Indeed, It could even be clinched as early as Sunday if second-place Manchester United loses at home to Liverpool.
Asked if the champagne was on ice, Guardiola said with a smile: “We can start to think about putting it in the fridge.”
If United wins or draws at Old Trafford, the next opportunity for City to secure a third league crown in four years will come next Saturday in a home match against Chelsea.
The depth of Guardiola’s resources was highlighted by the fact that he rested most of his key players for the Palace game — Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden were among the unused substitutes — but could still name a front four of Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Torres.
None of them will likely start against PSG on Tuesday, with City going into the game leading 2-1 from Wednesday’s first leg.
It was the latest leg of Aguero’s farewell tour and he moved onto 182 Premier League goals, five behind third-place Andy Cole on the all-time list, with his first ever at Selhurst Park.
Benjamin Mendy fed him a pass from the left and Aguero controlled the ball, took a touch and hit a rising shot off his laces and high into the net inside the near post.
“I am so happy for the goal and I hope to win the title tomorrow,” Aguero said in a rare interview after the match. “I hope to win the title tomorrow because then we have more calm for the rest of the games.”
Torres’ well-taken goal was City’s 700th in Guardiola’s 288-game tenure.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports