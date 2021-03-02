Leander Dendoncker had given City the lead for the first time with an own-goal in the 15th.
City has won every game it has played in all competitions since Dec. 19 and has 15 victories in a row in the league. Its unbeaten streak stretched to 28 matches — tying a club record also achieved under manager Pep Guardiola in 2017.
Second-place Manchester United can restore the 12-point gap to City by beating Crystal palace on Wednesday.
