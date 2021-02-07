While City pushed five points clear of Manchester United at the top of the standings, Liverpool slipped 10 points behind the leaders in a faltering title defense.
Not since 1963 has Liverpool lost a hat trick of home league games. And this is a stadium where it had been unbeaten in 68 games until Burnley won last month and Brighton followed up with another victory on Wednesday.
Gundogan sent a first-half penalty into the Kop before netting four minutes after the break after the first of Alisson’s mistakes.
Mohamed Salah leveled from the spot before Gundogan netted again. Raheem Sterling headed in the third and Phil Foden powered in an angled drive.
