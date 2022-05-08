City without defenders Dias, Walker, Stones for next 3 games

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City will have to cope without injured defenders Rúben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones for the final three matches of the Premier League title run-in.
Walker was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid with fresh ankle problems. Stones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
City manager Pep Guardiola said the trio was out for the rest of the season after the win over Newcastle that sent City three points ahead of Liverpool with three games to go.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports