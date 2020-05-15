Brugge was 15 points ahead of second-placed Gent with one game to go before the season-ending playoffs when the league was suspended. As a result, Brugge also qualified for next season’s Champions League and last-placed Waasland-Beveren was demoted.
After a meeting of its general assembly, the league also announced it will try to organize the Belgian Cup final between Brugge and Antwerp during the first weekend of August, just before the Aug. 3 deadline set by UEFA, a week ahead of the new season which is set to start on Aug. 7.
