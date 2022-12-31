Club Brugge hires Scott Parker as head coach

BRUSSELS — Former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was hired Saturday as the new head coach of Belgian club Club Brugge.
However, Club Brugge is off the pace in the Belgian league, 12 points behind leader Genk in fourth after a 1-1 draw with OH Louvain on Monday.
That, coming on the back of a 4-1 home loss to St. Truiden in the Belgian Cup, led to the club dismissing former Stoke and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carl Hoefkens only six months after he stepped up from his role as assistant when Alfred Schreuder left to replace Erik ten Hag at Ajax.
