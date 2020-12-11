“It was the case that he had the full range of symptoms. I spoke with him briefly and he said, ‘For the first seven days, I was almost dead.’ That’s exactly how he put it,” Nagelsmann said. “It wasn’t going well for him and therefore you have to be careful. Everyone knows about the virus that when you get back (into training) too early that it can be dangerous for the organs, for the heart most of all. So caution is advised.”
Hwang signed for Leipzig after scoring 16 goals and setting up 22 more for Salzburg last season. Since moving to the German club, he has scored once in seven games.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.