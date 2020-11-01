But the pressure is growing on Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel after a 1-0 home loss to Montpellier leaves his side in 13th place following a run of defeats.
English forward Stephy Mavididi got Montpellier’s goal in the 13 minute with a good finish from inside the penalty area.
Later, Monaco was hosting Bordeaux and unbeaten Lille faced improving Lyon.
In Sunday’s other matches, it was: Nimes 0, Metz 1; Reims 2, Strasbourg 1 and Dijon 0, Lorient 0.
A win would move Lille level on points with league leader Paris Saint-Germain, which won 3-0 at Nantes on Saturday for a seventh straight league win.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.