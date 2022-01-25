Notes: The referee will be Bryan Lopez of Guatemala, who worked the Americans’ 3-0 exhibition loss to Venezuela in 2019. Adonai Escobedo of Mexico will be the Video Assistant Referee as CONCACAF uses VAR in qualifying for the first time. ... Adams on McKennie: “Right now, Weston is scoring goals for fun. So I’m going to hold him to it and put a little bit extra pressure on him that he needs to score some goals now. So every time we get a set piece and there’s a good delivery, I’m thinking that he’s going to score.” ... Defender DeAndre Yedlin was not at training following the cancellation of his flight from Istanbul to New York on Monday.