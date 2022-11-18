Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — American midfielder Cole Bassett was recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids on Friday from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie.
After entering in the 84th minute of the season-opening match at Vitesse on Aug. 7, Bassett was loaned to Fortuna Sittard and appeared in 10 league matches.
Bassett made his MLS debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games. Bassett made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.
