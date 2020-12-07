The school also has campuses at Wembley Stadium in London and Etihad Stadium in Manchester, among other hub locations. The first program scheduled for Inter Miami’s site: a Master’s class in Sports Directorship.
“Our facilities were built with flexibility in mind to serve as long-term economic drivers attracting more business, international competitions and tourism to our communities,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said.
Inter Miami’s stadium opened in March, and the team just finished its first MLS season. Soccer icon David Beckham is the club’s president and part of its ownership group.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.