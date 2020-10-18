But Duda equalized against the run of play in the 52nd minute, firing in from a central position after Kingsley Ehizibue picked him out with a precise cross.
The draw denied Frankfurt the chance of joining Leipzig on 10 points at the top of the table and lifted Cologne one point above winless Mainz and Schalke.
Schalke hosted Union Berlin later Sunday.
