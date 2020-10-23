A penalty conceded by Atakan Karazor provided the visitors a lifeline in the 23rd minute. Andersson dusted himself off to equalize from the spot.
Tanguy Coulibaly should have restored Stuttgart’s lead before the break but Timo Horn got his hand to the ball to palm the French midfielder’s effort away.
The second half failed to match the excitement levels of the first.
Stuttgart substitute Darko Churlinov struck the post in the closest either side came to scoring, but it wouldn’t have counted as he’d strayed offside.
It earned Cologne its second successive point after starting with three defeats, while Stuttgart climbed to fourth ahead of the rest of the fifth round.
