Colorado blanks Portland to run unbeaten home streak to 21

Placeholder while article actions load

The Rapids (3-3-3) never trailed after Rubio found the net in the 30th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Rubio was sent off in the 63rd minute for his second yellow card.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio scored on a first-half penalty kick and William Yarbrough saved all three shots he faced to lead Colorado to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in MLS play on Saturday, upping the Rapids’ unbeaten regular-season streak at home to 21.

Mark-Anthony Kaye capped the scoring for Colorado with a goal — his third of the season — during second-half stoppage time. The Rapids own the seventh longest streak in league history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).