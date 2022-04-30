Colorado blanks Portland to run unbeaten home streak to 21

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Diego Rubio scored on a first-half penalty kick and William Yarbrough saved all three shots he faced to lead Colorado to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in MLS play on Saturday, upping the Rapids’ unbeaten regular-season streak at home to 21.
Mark-Anthony Kaye capped the scoring for Colorado with a goal — his third of the season — during second-half stoppage time. The Rapids own the seventh longest streak in league history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).
The Rapids outshot the Timbers 16-10 and had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.
Aljaz Ivacic had five saves for the Timbers (2-3-5).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.