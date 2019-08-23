Colorado Rapids (7-13-6, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (12-10-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Diego Rubio leads Colorado into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after notching two goals against Houston.

Real Salt Lake is 5-7-3 in Western Conference play. Real Salt Lake has drawn a league-low 96 corner kicks, averaging 3.7 per game.

The Rapids are 4-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado is 3-6-2 when it scores a single goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Beckerman leads Real Salt Lake with four assists. Sam Johnson has four goals over the past 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Kei Kamara leads Colorado with 11 goals. Rubio has seven goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Colorado: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

Colorado: Tim Howard (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).

