Colorado Rapids (5-11-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-7-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids take on the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play

The Earthquakes are 7-4-3 in Western Conference play. San Jose is 6-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.

The Rapids are 3-5-4 against Western Conference teams. Kei Kamara leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight goals. Colorado has scored 32 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza leads San Jose with seven assists. Chris Wondolowski has nine goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Jack Price leads Colorado with four assists. Diego Rubio has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.8 assists, 7.2 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Colorado: 5-2-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Anibal Godoy (injured).

Colorado: Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

