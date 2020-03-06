Orlando City SC (0-0-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-0-0, fourth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Orlando City SC in first home game of the season.

The Rapids finished 12-16-6 overall in the 2019 season while going 9-6-2 at home. Colorado averaged 1.7 goals on 5.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Orlando City SC put together a 9-15-10 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-8-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 52.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Nicolas Benezet (injured), Kortne Ford (injured).

Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.