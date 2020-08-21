Real Salt Lake finished 16-13-5 overall a season ago while going 12-4-1 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 2-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).
Real Salt Lake: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
